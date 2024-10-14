McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

