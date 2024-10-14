McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DOC
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.