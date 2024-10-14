McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,491 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,423 shares of company stock valued at $30,818,171. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

