MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Update

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of MDB Capital worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

MDB Capital Price Performance

Shares of MDB Capital stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $6.75. 3,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. MDB Capital has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $289.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital ( NASDAQ:MDBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.