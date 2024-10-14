MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $57,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $932.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $853.38. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

