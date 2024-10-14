MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,227,000 after purchasing an additional 183,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 159.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,779,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $248.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.