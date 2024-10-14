MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,294 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

