MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 50,649 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,649 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $43,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

