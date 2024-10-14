Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

