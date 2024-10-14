Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,800.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,800.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

