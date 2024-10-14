Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 171,640 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,640 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 113,007 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 421,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 154,517 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.00 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.