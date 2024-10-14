Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.3 %

FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,821.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,529.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $2,043.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

