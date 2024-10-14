Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 5.3 %

MBWM stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $707.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,355.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $491,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

