Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.47 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $59,743.55 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,617,328 coins and its circulating supply is 31,403,232 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,617,328 with 31,403,232 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.43348734 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $55,099.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

