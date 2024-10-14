MetFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.03 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. MetFi has a market cap of $79.03 million and approximately $605,959.63 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,798,151 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.4033213 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $587,219.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

