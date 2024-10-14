MetisDAO Price Hits $39.34 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $240.05 million and $19.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $39.34 or 0.00060046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,495.80 or 0.99956129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 35.38929772 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $9,548,015.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.