MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 98.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

