MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
MFM stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
