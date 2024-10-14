MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $17.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828. MGM China has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

MGM China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.4733 dividend. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MGM China’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

