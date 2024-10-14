MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.62. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 1,378 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.