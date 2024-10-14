MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $14.93. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 4,258 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

