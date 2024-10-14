Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,755. The company has a market cap of $505.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

