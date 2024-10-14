Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.