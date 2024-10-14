Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDLGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSDL. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSDL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.