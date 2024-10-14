Morgan Stanley Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $50.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of CG stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,394,478.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,336,067 shares of company stock worth $51,796,951 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 159,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

