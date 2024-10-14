Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $95.58, with a volume of 42426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

