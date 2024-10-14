MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,748,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MSCI by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.14.

NYSE MSCI traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $609.03. 51,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,962. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

