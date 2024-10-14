Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,433 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

