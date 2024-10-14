Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.98. The company had a trading volume of 85,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,563. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $267.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.