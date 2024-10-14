Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $4.95 on Monday. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.