NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $833,860.00 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $833,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 716,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,550.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 122,591 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $852,007.45.
- On Monday, September 16th, Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $259,101.60.
- On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $9,728.40.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $154,008.40.
- On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $456,167.20.
- On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.
NET Power stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in NET Power by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NET Power by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NET Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NPWR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
