Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $717.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

