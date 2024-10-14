NetMind Token (NMT) Price Reaches $2.61 on Exchanges

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $106.08 million and $8.06 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00003976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,651,866 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.329211 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,094,107.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

