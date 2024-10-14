Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Newmont stock opened at C$74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.41. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 7.2428147 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -36.29%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

