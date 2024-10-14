Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in September

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.9 days.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS EFRTF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
