Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
