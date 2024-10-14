Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 1.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $256.62 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average is $248.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

