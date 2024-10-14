Northann (NCL) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Northann to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northann and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $15.18 million -$7.13 million -0.45 Northann Competitors $2.37 billion $59.71 million 23.42

Northann’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northann. Northann is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Northann shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northann and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann -49.80% -6,763.31% -54.75% Northann Competitors 0.34% -553.55% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northann and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Northann Competitors 86 782 963 93 2.55

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Northann’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northann has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Northann rivals beat Northann on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

