Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Notcoin has a market cap of $869.39 million and $150.69 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,452 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,452.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.0080649 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $110,096,121.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

