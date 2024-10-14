Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 208,772 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 246.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $43.63. 1,849,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,193,890. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

