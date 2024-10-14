Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Match Group worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.34.

Match Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,011. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group



Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

