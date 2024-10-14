Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $3,017,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of O traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. 776,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,293. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

