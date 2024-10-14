Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $601.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,645. The company has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.73 and a 200-day moving average of $583.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

