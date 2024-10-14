Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $585.70. The company had a trading volume of 428,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,543. The firm has a market cap of $505.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $586.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.69 and a 200 day moving average of $543.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.