Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 239,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

