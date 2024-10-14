Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.53 during trading hours on Monday. 871,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.