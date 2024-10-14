Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08. 1,595,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,116,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Novavax Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

