Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVO opened at $120.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.