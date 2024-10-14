Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $120.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $538.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

