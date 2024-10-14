Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 18.6% – What’s Next?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 65,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,787,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £573,517.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

