Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67), Zacks reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

NRIX opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,680.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,680.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

